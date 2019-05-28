OFFERS
Mohave County supervisors set to approve most Republican precinct committeeman applications

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussing its agenda during the May 20, 2019 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussing its agenda during the May 20, 2019 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will make a decision on the pending Republican Precinct Committeemen appointments and resignations at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

During the May 6 meeting, a member of the public questioned the qualifications of some of the appointments. Based on the county attorney’s office’s review and recommendations, the supervisors are expected to approve all but three applications and one resignation.

The county attorney’s office found that all but three candidates are eligible for the office of Mohave County Republican Precinct Committeeman. Two of these three persons are not eligible for office for the following reasons: Sally Greene because she is not registered to vote, and David Cummings because he is not registered with the Republican Party.

The third person, Roger Gorham, did not provide a current residential address. It is possible the address that Gorham provided was a mailing address and he has a residence in the precinct, but undersigned counsel could not confirm this (also, there is no telephone number on Gorham's application to contact him).

For the May 6 board meeting, there were three proposed resignations, but none of the resignation forms was signed by the resigning precinct committeemen.

It does not appear that Adam Rodriguez resides in his precinct because he is registered to vote in a different county. Because Rodriguez is not a registered voter in Precinct 210, he is not eligible to continue serving as the Precinct Committeeman, and undersigned counsel recommends accepting his resignation.

When it comes to the two other pending resignations, it is not clear whether Cosette Biggs and Patrick Finerd have moved from the precinct. The Resignation Letter/Change Form is not signed, but someone wrote on the form that Biggs and Finerd have "moved to Gilbert."

Furthermore, the District Director and Chairman of the Party have both signed off on the resignations.

“On the one hand it may be important in some instances to have (corroborating) evidence to confirm the vacancy in office,” wrote County Attorney Ryan Esplin. “On the other, it could be difficult to verify that someone has moved from the precinct or is no longer eligible to serve. The person may have moved without signing the resignation letter, the person may be deceased, or the person may no longer wish to have contact with the party. The board may take the verification of the chairman without further evidence, or it may request additional information from the chairman.”

There are two new Republican applications to be decided on at Monday’s meeting, as well as nine Democratic applications for local PC vacancies. They all are part of the consent agenda and are expected to be approved by the board.

