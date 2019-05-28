Plane landing went wrong near Wikieup
KINGMAN – A pilot of a small pane attempted to land on the Big Sandy near Highway 93 north of Wikieup on Monday morning. He overshot where was supposed to land and ended up in soft sand. The pilot was uninjured and indicated he intentionally landed the plane there and had done so a number of times before.
According to Firefighter Kaegan Rivedal of Pinion Pine Fire District, there was one ambulance with three personnel and one fire engine with two people who went to the rescue.
“We got on scene and we were advised by the pilot that there’s no injury and no real damage,” he said. “It was a planned landing. The pilot overshot where he should land and got into soft sand.”
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a small plane crashing around 9 a.m. Search and Rescue was activated, along with deputies, Pinion Pine Fire, and troopers from Department of Public Safety. As responders arrived to the area, the plane was located in the Big Sandy, buried up to its wheels but intact with no damage. The pilot said he had a friend coming to help him out of the wash.
