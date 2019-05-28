OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 5:32 p.m.

Police Pursuit Over cliff by Courier Video

A police pursuit through Prescott and Prescott Valley Monday night, May 27, ended when the suspect drove a stolen car off a cliff, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Monday at around 9 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, which they located on Highway 74 (Carefree Highway) near Interstate 17 just south of Anthem.

The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit from northbound I-17 that eventually came through Prescott and Prescott Valley, DPS said. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly avoided spike strips and tried to carjack two vehicles but was unsuccessful. A DPS Ranger helicopter helped monitor the stolen vehicle as the suspect drove it out of the Prescott area toward Wilhoit.

The pursuit ended on Highway 89 when the suspect drove over a cliff in the southbound lanes near milepost 303, DPS reported.

“The vehicle was found approximately 500 feet down the canyon,” DPS spokesperson Bart Graves said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KPD officer involved shooting leaves stabbing suspect dead
Wild chase ends in carjacker's death
Rifle stolen from sheriff's office used in freeway shootout
Deadly Pursuit: Suspect's escalating behavior led to police manhunt
Impaired driver collides with DPS trooper on 69; highway closed 5 hours

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News