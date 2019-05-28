OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | May 29, 2019

Pinkie, a well-mannered American Pitbull, is ready whenever you are. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Pinkie, a well-mannered American Pitbull, is ready whenever you are. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Eliminating abortion requires the language of love: Is demanding the death penalty for desperate women who cannot financially or emotionally bear and raise a child “the language of love”? Some kind of loveless language that is! Hollis gets paid big bucks to promote the this agenda. Shame!

America – love it or leave it: Mike. If you think you are going to point out real facts to flat-earth believers, you are spitting into a 90 mph wind and expecting to not get wet.

The north Kingman shooting: How come the person that got shot has not been sat down with a sketch artist so the PD can have a dam picture of what the person looks like. What ever happen to old-fashioned detective work?

WAHS leaving Kingman shelter: Very sad to see WAHS leaving. We need a shelter here as the one we have is very old! Go to the one in Bullhead and see the difference! Why can’t the animals have a nice shelter in Kingman, too?

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | May 26, 2019
Rants and Raves | January 31, 2019
Rants and Raves | May 24, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 28, 2019
Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News