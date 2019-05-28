Rants and Raves | May 29, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Eliminating abortion requires the language of love: Is demanding the death penalty for desperate women who cannot financially or emotionally bear and raise a child “the language of love”? Some kind of loveless language that is! Hollis gets paid big bucks to promote the this agenda. Shame!

America – love it or leave it: Mike. If you think you are going to point out real facts to flat-earth believers, you are spitting into a 90 mph wind and expecting to not get wet.

The north Kingman shooting: How come the person that got shot has not been sat down with a sketch artist so the PD can have a dam picture of what the person looks like. What ever happen to old-fashioned detective work?

WAHS leaving Kingman shelter: Very sad to see WAHS leaving. We need a shelter here as the one we have is very old! Go to the one in Bullhead and see the difference! Why can’t the animals have a nice shelter in Kingman, too?