Abortion: ‘Sanctity of Life,’ or health care?

Local pro-lifers will gather at 9 a.m. this Saturday, June 1 in Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., to celebrate “the sanctity of life.”



The Sanctity of Life Event & Walk will take two hours and will involve many local churches. No pro-abortion groups declared interest in the event.

“We will have Pastor Peter Ernst of Family Bible Church, Pastor Kent Simmons of Canyon Community Church, and Pastor Richard Young of First Southern Baptist Church” said Donna Pederson, who leads Grace Lutheran Church Women. “There will be also a retired registered nurse and several musicians performing Christian music.”

The goal is to talk and raise awareness around the sanctity of life, from the first heartbeat to the last, Pederson said.

“The situation in our country has changed a lot,” she added. “Since Roe v. Wade, 60 million unborn babies were aborted. This is a population of several states.”

Pederson, who is also involved with the pro-life, nonprofit Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center in Kingman, expects about 100 people to attend, “anybody who is concerned with what is being done.”

There’s no official registration. Pederson does not expect any pro-abortion groups to get involved, even though she realizes that when it comes to abortion, there is a difference of opinion in Kingman. Pederson said the 2020 election will be a good chance to stand up and fight for the pro-life issue.



Currently, there are no abortion services available in Kingman, with Phoenix and Las Vegas being the closest locations providing such services.



Abortion providers in Arizona are required to distribute materials prepared by the state and conduct state-directed counseling. Women must visit an abortion provider and then wait 24 hours before obtaining an abortion.

Patients in Arizona under the age of 18 who are not emancipated must obtain one parent’s consent before obtaining an abortion. Patients who are not able to obtain parental consent can proceed through a process known as “judicial bypass.”

“We operate within the constraints of law in Arizona,” said Emily Woods, Office Manager and Ultra-sonographer from Family Planning Associates Medical Group in Phoenix. “We are pro-choice and we offer abortion services. We do believe women and their families have a right to choose.”

In the context of the upcoming pro-life event in Kingman, Woods said she believes in freedom of speech.

“People should speak their mind,” she said. “My only concern is non-medical people often provide medically incorrect information. We have two trained physicians here. They went through med school. That’s who should be giving advice on how to handle pregnancy.”