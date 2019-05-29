OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 29
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest

Thomas Wayne Nordyke has been arrested for one count of felony child molestation. (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas Wayne Nordyke has been arrested for one count of felony child molestation. (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: May 29, 2019 12:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a 69-year-old Williams man was arrested Tuesday after he told investigating detectives he committed a sexual offense against a young girl in 2004.

Thomas Wayne Nordyke was arrested for one count of felony child molestation for the abuse that allegedly occurred several times in the North Kingman-Butler area.

MCSO detectives were contacted April 12, 2019 by a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detective, and it was during an investigation of an unrelated case that led investigators to the female victim.

The victim said the crimes happened at residence where Nordyke lived at the time.

Detectives arrested Nordyke after he purportedly admitted to committing the offenses and transported him to Coconino County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Habitual sex offender pleads guilty, faces 20 to 35 years
Man reported for inappropriate touching, arrested for child molestation
Children accuse men of crimes
Taser subdues alleged Kingman child molester
Man charged with child molestation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News