Arizona charter schools executive director faces DUI charges

Charles Tack (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX – Authorities say the executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools is facing felony DUI charges.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Charles Tack, alleging he was drunk while driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 freeway on May 20.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the 31-year-old Tack after his vehicle reportedly sideswiped an oncoming car.

DPS officials say Tack took two breath tests a little more than an hour after his arrest.

Those tests put his blood alcohol content at slightly over 0.15.

That’s almost twice the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools oversees more than 500 charter schools throughout the state.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Education declined comment on Tack’s arrest.

