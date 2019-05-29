Come fly a kite with the Miner
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 5:15 a.m.
KINGMAN - The 29th Annual Kite Flying Extravaganza - for children of all ages with soaring expectations - takes to the skies from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Centennial Park.
Shelter No. 2 near the tennis and basketball courts will serve as headquarters for the event.
Participants are invited to come fly a kite with sponsors The Kingman Daily Miner, 66 Auto Sales, MattressLand & Furniture, Living Waters Hospice, and Brenden Theaters.
Free food and beverages will also be available.
