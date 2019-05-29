OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 29
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Maintaining friend’s website becomes unwelcome burden

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: Around 12 years ago, I helped out an old friend I’ll call Patty by creating an author website for her. I have maintained it for her ever since. She is grateful and gives me a gift every once in a while to show her appreciation.

Over time, her requests for revisions and updates have increased to the point that I dread receiving them. I’m very busy with a business I own, and I really don’t want to do this for her anymore.

The problem is, I created the website using an obscure program she has no idea how to use (she’s tech-unsavvy to begin with), so if I stop, I would be leaving her high and dry. Oh, and she has no money, so I don’t think hiring someone to take over would be an option. The only thing I could recommend to her is that she start making a new webpage from scratch, using a free site.

I’m dying to let this go, but I think she’ll be crushed, and I hate to hurt her. Any advice? – Overworked Friend

Dear Overworked: Explain to your friend that you have a business to run and you will no longer be able to give her the free services you have been. Then, if you want to keep the friendship, rebuild her a website on a platform that will be easier for her – or someone else – to manage in the future.

Dear Abby: My brother-in-law has always been a bully and a chronic liar. It has torn our family apart. He’ll tell one family member one thing, and the other another story for the purpose of getting them mad at each other. He is also a narcissist. Innocent people have been victimized by all of this.

Now he is moving on to the elderly neighbors and lying to them about family members. Confronting him will do no good. We have tried. How do we get him to stop the bullying and lying? His wife is no help because she has been brainwashed and can no longer think for herself. Please help. Maybe by publishing this letter it will turn on a lightbulb. – Desperate in New England

Dear Desperate: Because your brother-in-law is now spreading misinformation among the elderly neighbors, explain to them that he has a “personality disorder” and a problem with the truth. Then give them some examples and, with luck, you can nip this in the bud.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Classmate won’t stop bullying despite pleas from her friend
Dear Abby | Bargain hunter’s bragging tries her friend’s patience
Dear Abby: Husband feels overworked at his job and in his bed
Dear Abby | Concern over woman’s health grows to the point of action
Dear Abby: Friend finds gender fluidity a hard concept to swallow

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News