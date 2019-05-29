Diet Center Tip of the Week | Food for thought: Be aware of eating habits when dining with others

When trying to lose weight, are we more successful if we eat by ourselves or with a group, more successful with lots of food choices or with fewer food choices? Do bright colors effect our appetite and food choices?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

I have seen some very interesting studies to answer those questions.

Eating with a group – According to studies at Georgia State University, the presence of others at the dinner table can strongly influence what and how much a person eats. Researchers found that when people had eaten with others, they consumed 44% more fat and calories than when they ate alone. They also found as the number of guests increased, so did the amount of food they consumed.

Food choices – Studies show that too many choices can cause one to overeat. One study provided volunteers with a four-course meal consisting of the same exact food at each course and other volunteers were given a four-course meal with a different food at each course. The people who were given a variety consumed 60% more food than those who were given the same food at each course.

According to a professor of nutrition at Pennsylvania State University, people have a natural tendency to consume more when they see a variety of foods such as in a buffet. It’s important to consume a variety of foods to obtain various nutrients, but too many choices can cloud our judgment.

Bright colors – Have you ever noticed how bright, bold colors of fruits and vegetables stimulates our appetite? According to a director of Health, Weight, and Stress Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, the colors of restaurant decor can stimulate one’s mood and appetite. They found hot, bright colors such as red, orange, and yellow stimulate people’s appetite, so they eat more. You may notice many fast food chains use these colors in their restaurants.

One study showed that when Howard Johnson’s first opened with a predominantly blue decor, their food sales were low. After changing to predominantly orange, their food sales increased by 134% in just weeks.



This doesn’t mean people trying to lose weight should eat the same food every day, eat alone and have dull, dreary colors in their homes.

It means that we should be aware of our eating habits when eating with other people. Try not to be concerned about what others think if we don’t eat everything on our plate or avoid seconds. Don’t be afraid to ask how food items are prepared. Don’t be embarrassed to make the best food choices you can. Be very aware of foods and serving sizes allowed in your weight-loss program. Work hard to develop healthy habits and self-control that will help you make wise food selections for life.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you’re struggling with weight loss, please call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.