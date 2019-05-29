OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 29
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Diet Center Tip of the Week | Food for thought: Be aware of eating habits when dining with others

According to studies at Georgia State University, the presence of others at the dinner table can strongly influence what and how much a person eats. (Adobe Image)

According to studies at Georgia State University, the presence of others at the dinner table can strongly influence what and how much a person eats. (Adobe Image)

Eunice Mesick, Wellness Writer
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:21 p.m.

When trying to lose weight, are we more successful if we eat by ourselves or with a group, more successful with lots of food choices or with fewer food choices? Do bright colors effect our appetite and food choices?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

I have seen some very interesting studies to answer those questions.

  1. Eating with a group – According to studies at Georgia State University, the presence of others at the dinner table can strongly influence what and how much a person eats. Researchers found that when people had eaten with others, they consumed 44% more fat and calories than when they ate alone. They also found as the number of guests increased, so did the amount of food they consumed.

  2. Food choices – Studies show that too many choices can cause one to overeat. One study provided volunteers with a four-course meal consisting of the same exact food at each course and other volunteers were given a four-course meal with a different food at each course. The people who were given a variety consumed 60% more food than those who were given the same food at each course.

According to a professor of nutrition at Pennsylvania State University, people have a natural tendency to consume more when they see a variety of foods such as in a buffet. It’s important to consume a variety of foods to obtain various nutrients, but too many choices can cloud our judgment.

  1. Bright colors – Have you ever noticed how bright, bold colors of fruits and vegetables stimulates our appetite? According to a director of Health, Weight, and Stress Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, the colors of restaurant decor can stimulate one’s mood and appetite. They found hot, bright colors such as red, orange, and yellow stimulate people’s appetite, so they eat more. You may notice many fast food chains use these colors in their restaurants.

One study showed that when Howard Johnson’s first opened with a predominantly blue decor, their food sales were low. After changing to predominantly orange, their food sales increased by 134% in just weeks.

This doesn’t mean people trying to lose weight should eat the same food every day, eat alone and have dull, dreary colors in their homes.

It means that we should be aware of our eating habits when eating with other people. Try not to be concerned about what others think if we don’t eat everything on our plate or avoid seconds. Don’t be afraid to ask how food items are prepared. Don’t be embarrassed to make the best food choices you can. Be very aware of foods and serving sizes allowed in your weight-loss program. Work hard to develop healthy habits and self-control that will help you make wise food selections for life.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you’re struggling with weight loss, please call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | How to overcome the struggle of weight gain over the holidays
Lasting lifetime change
The value of food journals
I can’t seem to control myself around food!
Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week – Reaching your weight loss goals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News