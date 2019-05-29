Horoscopes | May 30, 2019

Birthdays: Jennifer Winget, 34; Rory Bushfield, 36; Idina Menzel, 48; Wynonna Judd, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your emotional energy into something concrete. You can accomplish a lot if you use your intelligence, experience and skills to ensure you get what you want.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t wait for someone to take over or beat you at your own game. Step up and do the legwork required to put your plans in motion.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t limit what you can do or hesitate to say what’s on your mind. Look for an opportunity, and move quickly to close a deal or to take care of business that might stand between you and what you want.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remain calm, and focus on the positive. A kind gesture will lead to an unexpected opportunity.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be receptive to someone’s request, and lend a helping hand. Don’t let a change someone makes unnerve you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what’s important to you, and make changes that will enhance your life, update your image and bring about positive adjustments to the way or where you live. Walk away from drama and stressful situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Communication will be the determining factor when dealing with a peer, sibling or someone who doesn’t share your beliefs or ideas. Keep an open mind, but don’t lose sight of who you are or what you stand for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your gut feeling, and make adjustments as you move forward. A positive gesture will improve your relationship with someone you want to spend more time with.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Address emotional issues openly to avoid a misunderstanding. An opportunity to get to know someone better will reveal his or her good and bad traits.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you try to surprise someone, the response won’t be what you expect. Do the work yourself if you want to make a personal change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get together with an old friend or with someone who enjoys the same things you do. Do your own thing.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you pursue the impossible, you’ll be disappointed. Working in conjunction with a group heading in a direction you like will help make it easier for you to achieve your objective.