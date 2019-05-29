OFFERS
It’ll be perfect weather for City’s Family Outdoor Bingo Night

Come Friday night, this area of Centennial Park will be filled with bingo players taking part in the Family Outdoor Bingo Night, Dinner and Dessert event put on by the City of Kingman. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Come Friday night, this area of Centennial Park will be filled with bingo players taking part in the Family Outdoor Bingo Night, Dinner and Dessert event put on by the City of Kingman. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you ask the staff at the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department, it’s too nice this time of year to stay inside, especially when an evening of family fun is being offered for just $5.

The City is again hosting Family Outdoor Bingo Night, Dinner and Dessert starting at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

“It’s usually very well attended and very much enjoyed by everybody,” said Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator.

The event will take place at the basketball courts and opens at 6 p.m. with a dinner consisting of a hot dog, chips, soda or water, and cookies. Bingo runs from 7 – 9 p.m. The $5 gets attendees a meal and a bingo card, but more refreshments and bingo cards will be available at an additional cost.

“This is a great, family-friendly function,” Fruhwirth said. “It is the most reasonable, cost-affordable entertainment you can get for your family.”

The $5 and bingo card also provide the opportunity to win an assortment of prizes like a family meal for grand prize winners and household niceties and appliances for other winners.

“Some will be wrapped so it’s a mystery, some will be unwrapped so you know what you’re getting,” Fruhwirth said.

There is a limited amount of tables and chairs, but there’s plenty of room at the park for people to bring their own picnic gear like chairs and blankets.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees, and Friday night will be clear with a low around 60. No precipitation is forecast.

“This time of year, you have to go outside,” the recreation coordinator said. “It’s too perfect to be indoors.”

