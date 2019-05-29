Kathryn Heidenreich center hosts movie night Friday

KINGMAN – Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center is hosting its monthly movie night with the feature film “Crossfire” from 1947.

The film is about a murder of a Jewish guest in a hotel. The three main suspects are recently returned soldiers, and a detective makes it his mission to discover which one, or all, of them is guilty.

The film stars Robert Young, Robert Mitchum and Robert Ryan. Moviegoers will hear from retired Judge Steve Conn as he provides historical and behind the scenes commentary before the movie begins.

Popcorn, snacks and drinks will be available, and a $2 donation is encouraged, which benefits various programs at the center.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. The film runs about 1 hour, 26 minutes.

Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center