Lonesome Dick rescheduled for Sunday, June 2

KINGMAN – Rain may have washed out Lonesome Dick’s performance on May 19, but it sure can’t keep the rockabilly band from playing in Kingman.

Sounds of Kingman has rescheduled its concert for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Metcalfe Park on the corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. It’s the second of the Concert in the Park series presented by Sounds of Kingman.

The concert is free, so bring along your lawn chairs and blankets, coolers and picnic baskets.

The band’s popularity has been growing in the area as more people latch onto their musical stylings of rockabilly, surf, vintage country blues and swing, intermingled with some original tunes.

The band has been playing Arizona, California and Nevada venues since 2001, including the Sundowner Saloon, Diana’s Cellar Door and Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman, Lazy Harry’s in Bullhead City and Viva Las Vegas.

The band features Robert Garland on guitar and vocals, Rogelio (Roger) Casanova on upright bass and vocals, and Ramon Torres on drums and vocals.

The concert is sponsored by Taco Bell.