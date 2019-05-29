MCC 2020 prioritizes student instruction, support and infrastructure

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Governing Board is preparing to talk about its 2020 fiscal year budget. The $45 million budget includes $34 million going toward support of classroom instruction, student support and local scholarships.

MCC is looking at classroom investments, including a $400,000 expansion of collaborative technology college-wide. This would allow the college to offer more real-time interactive video classes, which benefit students who are better in a traditional classroom setting but need the flexibility of online classes.

“We will be putting live streaming cameras in nearly every classroom so students have an option to participate in nearly any class we have on any campus, as the class is happening, without requiring the student to drive to campus,” said Mark VanPelt, MCC chief information officer.

VanPelt, who overseas MCC’s information technology services, said the college must budget $260,000 each year to upgrade every computer with modern applications.

Students who are studying life sciences will see labs on all campuses getting more modern equipment and instructional materials to improve student learning experience. The cost of the upgrades is $47,500.

Besides life sciences students seeing upgrades, the nursing and Career and Technical Education programs will also see a few add-ons.

June Weiss, nursing programs director, said nursing students at each MCC campus are trained in high-tech simulation centers that prepare them for real-life situations in the medical field. Annual maintenance and upgrades are required each year by industry standards.

CTE programs also require industry-specific equipment to teach students the job skills that accrediting agencies and companies hire.

“We prepare our students to walk out of the classroom and into careers,” said Jason Gee, an associate dean who manages the CTE programs. “Equipment maintenance and upgrades just to keep the programs running is expected to cost close to $150,000 next year.”

The college is also looking at a 16% increase to maintain the public assets on each campus, such as buildings and roads. Much of the infrastructure is approaching 50 years old and requires more maintenance. Projects for the next year include asphalt replacement and repairs to leaking or failing roofs on the campuses. One of the campuses looking to get asphalt replacement is the Neal Campus in Kingman.

Other expenses the college must pay include unfunded government mandates, such as the new minimum wage law and institutional pension contributions. The new minimum wage requirement will cost the college an additional $438,681 next year, and the mandatory pension contribution will increase by $90,625.

The governing board will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at MCC – Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. in room 508. The meeting can be viewed live via interactive television from rooms 508 in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campuses, and room 403 in the North Mohave campus.