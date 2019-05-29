OFFERS
NACFD accusations head to civil court

Arthur Garnica speaks to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on May 6, 2019 in this file photo. Garnica and Rick Veradt have filed a civil suit against Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 current and past board members for malfeasance, election fraud, conspiracy and misuse of public moneys. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two men who live within the boundaries of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 have filed a civil suit against its board, officers and employees alleging nonfeasance or malfeasance, election fraud, conspiracy and misuse of public moneys.

According to court documents, plaintiffs Richard Veradt and Arthur Garnica filed with the court earlier this year. Specifically listed in the suit are directors Jim Bailey, Michael Collins, Erik Berg and John Bryant. Former director Carl Hays is also named.

Plaintiffs allege that Bailey, Collins, Berg, Bryant and Hays used an elected or appointed political position to affect public employment decisions; committed nonfeasance in public office; violated the duties of custodian of public monies; and committed public records violations.

Plaintiffs also accuse those named above of a fraudulent scheme in addition to conspiracy related to the appointment of Hays, Berg and Bryant by Collins and Bailey. Bailey and Collins are accused of depriving Garnica of his constitutional rights in their “attacks” against the plaintiff during call to the public. Bailey, Collins, Berg and Hays have also been accused of multiple open meeting law violations.

On Friday, May 31, the matter will be in court for a hearing on oral arguments on the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case.

“Plaintiffs Richard Veradt and Arthur Garnica’s complaint identifies a number of alleged statutory violations. But the vast majority of those claims arise under criminal statutes that do not authorize a private cause of action,” reads the motion to dismiss. “Thus, those claims are improperly brought before this court and must be dismissed. Any remaining claims must also be dismissed because plaintiffs have failed to allege any factual allegations to support those claims.”

The document also states the plaintiffs don’t have “legal standing” to bring the claims against the defendants.

“Here, plaintiffs have not made an allegation of a ‘distinct and palpable injury.’ Even if plaintiffs had alleged viable claims against defendants, they have not identified how they have personally been injured,” the document states. “Absent this allegation, defendants do not have standing to bring any of the alleged claims against defendants.”

Contact
News