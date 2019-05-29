OFFERS
Rants and Raves | May 30, 2019

Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Miner File Photo

Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Originally Published: May 29, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

New law changes how English Language learners are taught: A 15% success rate for English Learners is dismal. Mainstreaming into traditional classes will save time and money. A more efficient method and the students time investment will create success.

State Republicans look to cut $325 in income taxes: Giving farmers $20 million to drill wells for their business after they choose to get cheaper water and be further down the list of those who get water is wrong.

Tucson man gets 274-year prison sentence for raping 7 women: Our tax dollars should not go to housing, feeding and health care for this man. Make him a eunuch. That will fix the problem and be much cheaper for society.

To the Council: Kingman needs to look at the golf course, that runs in the red every year! Make it a family friendly miniature golf course. Then the city could show a profit.

