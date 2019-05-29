Rants and Raves | May 30, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
New law changes how English Language learners are taught: A 15% success rate for English Learners is dismal. Mainstreaming into traditional classes will save time and money. A more efficient method and the students time investment will create success.
State Republicans look to cut $325 in income taxes: Giving farmers $20 million to drill wells for their business after they choose to get cheaper water and be further down the list of those who get water is wrong.
Tucson man gets 274-year prison sentence for raping 7 women: Our tax dollars should not go to housing, feeding and health care for this man. Make him a eunuch. That will fix the problem and be much cheaper for society.
To the Council: Kingman needs to look at the golf course, that runs in the red every year! Make it a family friendly miniature golf course. Then the city could show a profit.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*