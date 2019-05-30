OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 30
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

1 killed in Golden Valley collision

One person died after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 68 in Golden Valley. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

One person died after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 68 in Golden Valley. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Department of Public Safety reported one confirmed fatality from a wreck that occurred just after 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 on State Route 68 near milepost 21 in Golden Valley.

The initial report said a maroon, four-door sedan and a blue-gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were involved in the accident at the intersection of SR 68 and Colorado Road. According to that report, the sedan was T-boned by the truck.

photo

The initial report said a maroon, four-door sedan and a blue-gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were involved in the accident at the intersection of SR 68 and Colorado Road. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center would not provide information on the passengers involved in the wreck. The DPS investigation into the collision is ongoing.

“The investigation is working to determine of one of the drivers failed to stop and yield from a stop sign prior to the collision,” wrote DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motorcyclist dies on Highway 68
***UPDATED*** 'Horrific' crash on Highway 68 in Golden Valley includes fatality
Wreck kills one in Golden Valley
10-year-old passenger killed in Highway 68 wreck
Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News