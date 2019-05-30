1 killed in Golden Valley collision
KINGMAN – The Department of Public Safety reported one confirmed fatality from a wreck that occurred just after 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 on State Route 68 near milepost 21 in Golden Valley.
The initial report said a maroon, four-door sedan and a blue-gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were involved in the accident at the intersection of SR 68 and Colorado Road. According to that report, the sedan was T-boned by the truck.
Kingman Regional Medical Center would not provide information on the passengers involved in the wreck. The DPS investigation into the collision is ongoing.
“The investigation is working to determine of one of the drivers failed to stop and yield from a stop sign prior to the collision,” wrote DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia.
