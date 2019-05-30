OFFERS
Thu, May 30
Board of Supervisors set to approve increase for STD program

The objective of the STD Control program is to reduce the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases, increase access to STD services for those populations most at risk. (Adobe Images)



By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to approve an increase of $7,746 to grant fund the Sexually Transmitted Disease Control program provided by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The reason for the change is due to the difference in fiscal periods between the program, which is Jan. 2019-Dec. 2019 and the County’s fiscal year, which runs July 2018-June 2019.

The adjustment will allow the program to receive the full grant award within the first six months of the grant year, which requires an increase in the county budget due to overlapping time frames.

The program provides surveillance, disease prevention and prevention activities like screening and treatment, linkage to care, partner services and education/outreach in the county.

“MCDPH receives $14,304 annually from the Arizona Department of Health Services to address reporting, prevention, and control measures associated with Sexually Transmitted Diseases,” Denise Burley, MCDPH director said.

The objective of the program is to reduce the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases, increase access to STD services for those populations most at risk, and reduce the threats of emerging STDs and congenital syphilis.

In order to prevent STDs, the County provides consultations in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Health Services, and outreach to medical providers to provide the most current screening and treatment guidelines.

According to the Community Health Needs Assessment released by Kingman Regional Medical Center and MCDPH, the incidence of gonorrhea in 2012 in the county was 17.3 per 100,000, which is better compared to other peer counties.

For chlamydia, in 2013 the incidence was 260.6 per 100,000 in the county, which is better compared to the state of Arizona. According to Arizona Health Matters, the state rate is 466.6 per 100,000.

Burley said rates for all STDs continue to rise in Arizona, and while Mohave County Department of Public Health is an integral partner in the effort to reduce STDs, more federal and state resources are needed to comprehensively address the problem.

If the board approves this increase, it won’t impact the general fund and the program will receive the funds by June 30.

