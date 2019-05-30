Congressional Veterans Distinction Award nominations now open
KINGMAN – The office of Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) is now accepting nominations for the Fourth Annual Congressional Veterans of Distinction Award, which celebrates service men and women who continue to better their communities.
“Duty, service, and selflessness are some of the defining characteristics of those who serve in our military,” McSally said in a press release. “It has been an honor to recognize the outstanding individuals from Southern Arizona for this award over the previous three years and I am pleased to continue this program for all Arizonans. If you know any outstanding veterans, please give our office a call.”
Any Arizona resident who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces is eligible for the award. Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of “distinguished veterans,” according to the release. The winner will join McSally at an awards ceremony in August.
To nominate a veteran, go to https://www.mcsally.senate.gov/congressional-veterans-distinction-award. Materials must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. Nominations can be sent to McSally’s office in Phoenix at 2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 115, Phoenix, Arizona 85016, or by email to Keith_Forte@McSally.Senate.gov.
Information provided by the office of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
