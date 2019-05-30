OFFERS
Dear Abby | Mom fears teenage son is headed for heartbreak

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am very close to my 19-year-old son. He is kind, sweet and big-hearted. He has learning disabilities and the maturity level of probably a 15- or 16-year-old. Naturally, I am protective of him. He had one girlfriend during his senior year, and when they broke up after four months, he was beyond devastated. Since then he constantly talks about how lonely he is and his desire to be in a relationship.

About a week ago, he told me he likes a woman from his work. They went out on a couple of dates and, come to find out, she’s 33 and has three kids (9, 7 and 8 months old). He told me she asked him if he wanted to be in a serious relationship or just be friends with benefits. He told her he wanted something serious, and I guess she agreed.

Abby, this woman is taking advantage of my son! What would a woman that age want with a kid? This is a complicated nightmare, and I do not want my son involved with her. I’m convinced she’s using him, and once she is over it, she will break his heart. It took him a long time to get over his high school sweetheart, and I was seriously worried about his mental well-being. Is there anything I can do to stop this train wreck?

I have talked to him about my concerns, but it didn’t accomplish anything. I told him I want to meet her, and they agreed. I’m nervous because I know I need to refrain from telling her how I really feel. Any suggestions? – Protective Mom

Dear Mom: Not all romances are guaranteed to last, as most adults find out after they enter the dating scene. At 19 – learning disabilities or not – your son is considered to be an adult. Part of becoming one is experiencing life with all of its joys and disappointments.

You cannot protect your son from sadness or predict how his relationships will turn out. Let him know that you are supportive of him always. Then, when you meet this woman, be warm and befriend her. Get to know her so you can communicate with her without her becoming defensive. You will gain nothing by seeming hostile.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

