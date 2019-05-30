Event Calendar | May 31 - June 2, 2019
FRIDAY
Movie Night
6 p.m., “Crossfire,” Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., $2, popcorn, snacks, drinks, 928-757-2778.
SATURDAY
Cosplay Social
5:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., teens 13-18, costumes, fun, music, and trivia.
It’s About Time Car Show
5:30 p.m., Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., $15 registration fee plus can of food, unfinished-primered-rusted-dented, classic vehicles and painted. 928-753-3954.
National Trails Day
8 a.m. - noon, Hualapai Mountain Park, free, guided hikes, kids activities, snacks. 928-757-0916.
Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon, First and Beale streets, live music, products, vendors. 580-595-0770.
Rodeo
3 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.
SUNDAY
Rodeo
1 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.
Concert in the Park
4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, corner Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, byo picnic.
Craft, Antique and Arts Fair
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park, free, $25 for vendors, 928-681-5700.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
