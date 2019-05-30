OFFERS
Thu, May 30
Event Calendar | May 31 - June 2, 2019

Free admission from 8 a.m. to noon at Hualapai Mountain Park is part of National Trails Day on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:22 p.m.

FRIDAY

Movie Night

6 p.m., “Crossfire,” Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., $2, popcorn, snacks, drinks, 928-757-2778.

SATURDAY

Cosplay Social

5:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., teens 13-18, costumes, fun, music, and trivia.

It’s About Time Car Show

5:30 p.m., Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., $15 registration fee plus can of food, unfinished-primered-rusted-dented, classic vehicles and painted. 928-753-3954.

National Trails Day

8 a.m. - noon, Hualapai Mountain Park, free, guided hikes, kids activities, snacks. 928-757-0916.

Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon, First and Beale streets, live music, products, vendors. 580-595-0770.

Rodeo

3 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.

SUNDAY

Rodeo

1 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.

Concert in the Park

4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, corner Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, byo picnic.

Craft, Antique and Arts Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park, free, $25 for vendors, 928-681-5700.

