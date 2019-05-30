Freedom and spirit celebrated by Living Faith Assembly

KINGMAN – There were celebrations across this great nation over Memorial Day weekend in parks, on boats, and at backyard barbecues.

Flags were flown at half-staff to honor those who died in service to the U.S.

On Saturday, May 25 at Centennial Park, a special gathering was orchestrated by Living Faith Assembly of God, including worshipers, families, friends, veterans of military service and anyone who was hungry were welcome to enjoy free food, live music, popcorn, cotton candy and, for children and the young-at-heart, a bounce-house and face painting.

Welcoming greetings were extended as people hung out and socialized while live Christian music was performed for the community of folks, some of whom came to have a brief respite from the trials and tribulations of living day-to-day with uncertainty for their health and well-being.

Pastors Albert and Nancy Johnson of Living Faith Assembly of God on Arnold Road, presiders of the Wednesday and Sunday services, spearheaded this fellowship gathering to live by example of the words of Proverbs 11:35, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Wearing their Team Jesus T-shirts, Pastors Albert and Nancy mingled with the crowd of gatherers, who sat on picnic chairs under the soothing shade of the beautiful park trees while feasting on an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of freshly barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, all the condiments of a world-class picnic, scrumptious fresh fruit, and refreshing ice cold water (4 cases of bottled water were a last minute donation from Safeway on Gordon Drive and Stockton Hill Road by its compassionate manager, Fred Walker).

Tina and Coby Covington, proprietors of Tianna’s Treasures on Northern Avenue, were hard at work.

They ensured all the fixings of a 4-star resort picnic would be abundant throughout the gathering, which stayed for five hours.

Tina, along with the Jesus Team bandmates, made sure everyone knew how appreciated they were for coming. “So happy you are here,” was the resounding message.

Living Faith Assembly of God bases its principals, scriptural and spiritual guidelines on this: “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Freedom.”

The message on the plaque of the Statue of Liberty reminds us:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …”

"To make a difference in someone's life, you don't have to be brilliant or rich. You just have to care."