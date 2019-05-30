Horoscopes | May 31, 2019

Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 43; Brooke Shields, 54; Tom Berenger, 70; Clint Eastwood, 89.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy and your emotions into something constructive. How you handle others will make a difference to the way you are treated in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take pride in the way you look and how well you take care of your health. An intelligent investment will be profitable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to details, and be articulate in the way you promote what you have to offer. Stick to the truth; the right opportunity will unfold.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have a plan, and don’t stop until you reach your objective. The changes that take place will bring you satisfaction as well as praise.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that matters to you in order to make a difference. Handle an emotional situation carefully to avoid discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Distance yourself from anyone who overreacts or tends to exaggerate or mislead you. Personal improvements can be made if you stick to a healthy and active routine.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Handle demanding or forceful individuals with intelligence. Don’t believe everything you hear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Visit a destination or individual that will inspire you to expand your awareness or to challenge yourself creatively. A relationship with someone you find unique will motivate you to try something new.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully, but when it comes to making a decision, rely on what you know, not what you hear. Too much of anything will end up being a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time with someone you love. Your determination coupled with a solid plan will pay off.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what’s on your mind, and be ready to take on a project that will expand your awareness. Be aware of what others are contributing, but don’t feel you have to keep up.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take note of what’s being said, and verify the information you are given before you take action. Once you know what’s entailed and what’s expected of you, it will be easier for you to determine the time and cost involved.