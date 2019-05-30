OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 30
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | May 31, 2019

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 43; Brooke Shields, 54; Tom Berenger, 70; Clint Eastwood, 89.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy and your emotions into something constructive. How you handle others will make a difference to the way you are treated in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take pride in the way you look and how well you take care of your health. An intelligent investment will be profitable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to details, and be articulate in the way you promote what you have to offer. Stick to the truth; the right opportunity will unfold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have a plan, and don’t stop until you reach your objective. The changes that take place will bring you satisfaction as well as praise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that matters to you in order to make a difference. Handle an emotional situation carefully to avoid discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Distance yourself from anyone who overreacts or tends to exaggerate or mislead you. Personal improvements can be made if you stick to a healthy and active routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Handle demanding or forceful individuals with intelligence. Don’t believe everything you hear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Visit a destination or individual that will inspire you to expand your awareness or to challenge yourself creatively. A relationship with someone you find unique will motivate you to try something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully, but when it comes to making a decision, rely on what you know, not what you hear. Too much of anything will end up being a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time with someone you love. Your determination coupled with a solid plan will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what’s on your mind, and be ready to take on a project that will expand your awareness. Be aware of what others are contributing, but don’t feel you have to keep up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take note of what’s being said, and verify the information you are given before you take action. Once you know what’s entailed and what’s expected of you, it will be easier for you to determine the time and cost involved.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: May 31, 2017
Horoscopes | May 31, 2018
Horoscope | November 24, 2017
Horoscopes for Nov. 24, 2016
Horoscopes | December 13, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News