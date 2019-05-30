OFFERS
Lake Mead invites for night hikes

In this 20 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Lake Mead National Recreation Area Ranger Thomas Valencia is hosting a Starry Night Hike from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on the Historic Railroad Trail. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA)

In this 20 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Lake Mead National Recreation Area Ranger Thomas Valencia is hosting a Starry Night Hike from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on the Historic Railroad Trail. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the warm weather coming, the best time for hikes is after sunset. Join Lake Mead Recreation Area Ranger Thomas Valencia for a Starry Night Hike from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on the Historic Railroad Trail.

The hike will start at the parking lot for the Historic Railroad Trail located next to the Leak Mead Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City. The park is located about 80 miles from Kingman, a 1 hour, 15 minute drive north on US-93 toward Las Vegas.

“Lake Mead is one of a few places around from where you can see the night sky well,” said Valencia. “We will have a chance to see and talk about a few star constellations.”

photo

Lakeshore Road at Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NPS Photo by Andrew Cattoir)

Valencia expects Saturday night to be clear, with the evening temperature somewhere in the 80s. To learn about the dark skies of Lake Mead while hiking along an old railroad bed, call the Lake Mead recreation Area Visitor Center at 702-293-8990 and make a reservation. Valencia is ready for about 20 hikers, and there are still spots available.

This is an easy 3-mile roundtrip hike. Participants should bring a bottle of water and a flashlight, and Lake Mead will provide red cellophane for night-vision.

“Bringing an extra sweater is never a bad idea,” Valencia said. “We typically do hikes like that when the moon is new or full. We have a new moon now.”

For those who cannot make it this Saturday, there is a Full Moon Hike on Saturday, June 15 on the Bluffs Trail – also all about lunar tales and constellations.

