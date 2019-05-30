Letter | Restaurant Option

The May 1 Miner had a poll asking which restaurants and retailers you would like to see come to Kingman.

Target was the No. 1 choice for a retailer.

Recently, a Culver’s Restaurant opened up in Bullhead City. Wouldn’t a Culver’s be nice to have here? Maybe the closed KFC/Long John Silver’s on Hualapai Mountain Road would be a good fit.

Culver’s has good burgers and fish. I hope they come to Kingman.

