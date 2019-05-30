State Briefs | Man wanted in 1997 shooting death of Arizona teen arrested

CHANDLER (AP) – Authorities say a man who allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in 1997 has been arrested in Virginia.

Chandler police announced Thursday that 43-year-old Venancio Cortez Miramontes was taken into custody without incident May 17 in Virginia’s Warrenton area by the U.S. Marshals Service.

They say Miramontes will be extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

Miramontes is accused the May 1997 death of Luis Andrea Parra, who was shot inside a Chandler home.

Miramontes fled the country after the shooting and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Chandler detective assigned to the Marshals Service recently developed information that Miramontes was in Virginia’s Fauquier County.

Miramontes was arrested 22 years to the day of Parra’s death.

Arizona asks judge to hold off on fines in inmate care case

PHOENIX (AP) – The state of Arizona wants a judge to hold off on issuing $1.6 million in threatened contempt-of-court fines for failing to adequately follow through on its promises to improve health care for prisoners.

The state asked Judge Roslyn Silver to put the threatened fines on the backburner as it appeals an earlier $1.4 million fine and civil contempt ruling against Corrections Director Charles Ryan for noncompliance with a settlement over inmate care.

Lawyers for the state say an appellate ruling that’s favorable to Arizona could invalidate Silver’s order in which she threatened to issue another round of fines.

Corene Kendrick, an attorney representing prisoners, says the state is trying to keep Silver from holding a hearing over the threatened fines.

