New incentives, same fun for annual Fence Busters slow-pitch softball tournament

For decades, people in Kingman looked forward to summer not only for the warm weather and sunny skies but also because of the annual Fence Busters slow-pitch softball tournament. The event returned in 2018 for the first time in 10 years, and this year, City staff is expecting another impressive turnout.

Tweaks to events are common when they change hands from one volunteer group to another, and priorities are known to change. That’s why Fence Busters was on hiatus for about 10 years before 2018. The citizens of Kingman, however, wanted Fence Busters return.

“It used to be such a well-enjoyed event that we have had people banging the door down asking why the City isn’t running it anymore,” explained Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator.

There is an exciting change to this year’s event: The American Fastpitch Association is taking over. Fruhwirth said he was met with excitement when he reached out to AFA to gauge its interest in the event.

“They loved the idea because a lot of the players had played in Fence Buster tournaments in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s,” Fruhwirth said.

But participants shouldn’t be alarmed that a fastpitch association is running the event this year. It’s still slow-pitch softball.

“We’re going to have a ton of teams in town for this,” the recreation coordinator said. “If the last tournaments are any indication, we’re expecting a very strong turnout.”

Fruhwirth wouldn’t be surprised if between 50 and 60 teams registered for the tournament, which begins at around 6 p.m. Friday, June 28 and runs through Sunday, June 30.

“If we get that many teams, we’ve got a lot of money coming into town,” Fruhwirth said of the economic impact to Kingman.

While plenty of Kingmanites participate in Fence Busters, there’s also a big draw from places like Las Vegas and Phoenix. Fence Busters in Kingman allows those athletes to play ball in more reasonable temperatures.

To that end, he challenged local businesses to plan to put their best foot forward for tournament weekend. He said it’s a great opportunity for the business community to welcome ballplayers from out of town with signs, for example, that read “ballplayers welcome.”

“It’s their job to reach out, be friendly and welcome these teams,” Fruhwirth said. “Some of these teams go to 15-20 tournaments a year, and I want Kingman at the top of the list so they make plans for next year.”

Those looking to register can do so now by contacting Kyle Williams at 928-530-9748 or kbksports.phx.afa@gmail.com. Team registration costs $350, which Fruhwirth said is a great price, especially when taking into account all that it includes. He noted prize drawings, cool prizes and giveaways. Teams finishing at the top of their respective divisions will even get a split-cash payout and baseball multiple bats that could be valued at around $3,000 per team.

“That’s an incredibly generous offer,” Fruhwirth said.

There will be as least three different divisions including men, women and co-ed. Should enough participants sign up, there will be an upper and lower division, too. Fruhwirth said the lower divisions are filled with teams comprised of families, friends and coworkers looking to play some ball and enjoy the weather. The environment in the upper division is a bit more serious.

“Watching that caliber of play is a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s really terrific watching these teams try to hone their craft.”

A possible addition to this year’s tournament which Fruhwirth said is unique to such events is the All-Star exhibition game. If it all works out, teams will nominate all-stars from their rosters to participate in the exhibition game.

The event starts with a home run derby at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. Following the derby will be a skills-hitting competition where participants will try and win prizes by hitting targets in the infield and outfield.

The youngest participants can be is 16, but luckily, there will be plenty for children to do while their parents run the bases. The City will have bounce houses, a DJ and music playing throughout the tournament’s duration, and concession stands will be open. Kingman Honda, this year’s Fence Busters title sponsor, is helping to offset City costs and will be on hand with vehicles and to answer questions.

Come June 29 and 30, the tournament will be in full swing from sunup to sundown. There’s no cost for parking and spectators can watch for free.

“It’s a very family-friendly environment, there’s lots of action on all seven ballfields, and there’s plenty to keep the families entertained while they’re there,” Fruhwirth said.

