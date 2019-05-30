OFFERS
Thu, May 30
Obituary | Richard Francis Sawyer

Richard Francis Sawyer

Richard Francis Sawyer

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 5:45 p.m.

Richard (Dick) Francis Sawyer, of Meadview, Arizona, born Aug. 9, 1943 in Culver City, California to Frances Catherine Sawyer and Ernest Albine Sawyer, passed away at age 75 on May 25, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

He worked in the electronic surplus industry and more recently enjoyed working at Grand Canyon West, as Tour Counter Sales Supervisor for Hualapai Tribe.

Dick was married to Susan Lynn Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Bob Sawyer, Bill Sawyer, Jack Sawyer, Tom Sawyer, and Bob Walker; sister; Mary Ann Bowen; and grandchild; Kayla Lee. Dick is survived by his sons; Rick Sawyer (Shannon) and Chad Sawyer (Candy); daughter; Jodi Gallina (Jim); stepson; Rodney Pugh (Denise); grandchildren; Jason Kuelper (Maria), Alexander Kuelper (Alicia), Kayley Gallina, Ricky Sawyer (Yajaira), Brandon Sawyer (Kayla), Christopher Sawyer, C. J. Sawyer, Cassidy Sawyer, Farrin Pugh, Taylor Pugh, Chris Lee, Dylan Mathison, and Megan Mathison; and great-grandchildren; Nicholas Evangelista, Michael Evangelista, Lucas Evangelista, Zane Kuelper, Isabella Kuelper, Kennedy Lee and Evalynn Pratt, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cats; Skoogy and Ace.

Dick enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved by all who met him. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

A celebration of life will be privately held in California later in June.

