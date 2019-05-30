OFFERS
Thu, May 30
Obituary | Willa Lee Cobb

Willa Lee Cobb

Willa Lee Cobb

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 5:40 p.m.

Willa Lee (Billie) Cobb was born Jan. 10, 1934 in Farmington, New Mexico to Priscilla Hamblin and Alexander Fashon. When she was 3 years old she lost her mother and then her baby brother a few short months later. Billie was then raised by her grandparents, Ida Lee and Don Calos Hamblin. Her childhood was spent in Mesa, Arizona, Farmington, New Mexico and the La Plata Mountains of Colorado.

She met Moses Gerald Cobb in Mesa, Arizona while at a dance. Moe was serving in the National Guard at the time. They were married Oct. 8, 1953 in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Their honeymoon was spent at her aunt’s cabin in La Plata Canyon, Colorado. They had five children, sons; Terry, Larry and Jerry, daughters; Mindy and Priscilla. They moved to Ash Fork from Mesa in 1957 to run a service station. From there they settled in Kingman, Arizona where they remained.

Billie worked many jobs throughout her life including a homemaker, El Mohave Restaurant, C&N Bait and Tackle, Hunters Haven and the Back Door. She was famous around town for her green chili and tacos.

Her hobbies included hunting for elk, deer, arrowheads and ceramics. She had a true love for Native American jewelry, especially turquoise and had a lot of it. She is survived by sons; Terry (Alana) and Jerry (Jean), daughters; Mindy (Dan) and Priscilla (Jerry), 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Billie is preceded in death by her husband; Moe Cobb, mother: Priscilla, grandparents; Ida and Don Hamblin, son; Larry, grandson; Larry Lee, and great-grandsons; Colbie and Brandon.

Billie will be greatly missed by her large family and many, many friends. I am sure she is making green chili and tacos in heaven. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

