Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – A two-vehicle collision near mile marker 21 at Colorado Road on Highway 68 in Golden Valley occurred at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Preliminary reports from authorities said there was a “possible fatality.”

The inside lane of westbound Highway 68 is restricted for about 200 feet as of 11:47 a.m.

The initial report said a blue-gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was T-boned by a maroon, four-door sedan.

More information to follow when it becomes available.