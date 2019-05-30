OFFERS
Rants and Raves | May 31, 2019

Deborah Long

Deborah Long

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

State Republicans look to cut $325 in income taxes: Yay for sales tax on internet purchases. This helps local small businesses stay alive. Yay for paying off debt that will cut recurring expenses for the state. Good job, Republicans!

To the Council: Why does the City of Kingman own the golf course? They do not want to give funds to senior center but they will give our money away to the top 2% for golf! This is NOT family oriented.

Stealing from seniors: I hope we have learned to put safeguards in the system to prevent this from happening again. I wonder why there wasn’t a audit done earlier to have caught this sooner. Then this individual steals from a senior ... no remorse.

Four-year terms for future mayors: Frequent elections keep politicians stay honest, embarrassing recall events less necessary. Lobbyists and campaigns organize for political interests, not citizens. Don’t give either one more power. Would you vote to create four-year terms for state and federal representatives? I think not.

Biden’s Charlottesville ad might end up helping Trump: Biden’s still at it. This week, Teacher’s Federation shindig, he stood behind a 10-year-old girl, put both hands on her shoulders, said, “I bet you’re as smart as you are good looking,” then whispered in her ear. Creepy!

Eliminating abortion: “Desperate women who cannot financially or emotionally bear and raise a child” should not fight for an abortion. Pregnancy is not a random occurrence. It can be 100% prevented. Prevention > Eliminate.

Road paving: Swanty killed the City road money with 413, right? If so, then the road in front of their car lot should have been the last to be repaved.

