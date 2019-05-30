Record year for Kite Flying Extravaganza
KINGMAN – Some came with parents and grandparents, others with siblings and family friends. Regardless of how kids got to Centennial Park on Wednesday, there were plenty of high-flying kites at the 29th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza.
The Kingman Daily Miner’s annual event saw its best turnout ever on a mostly sunny day that was only briefly burdened by a rain drop here and there. For the most part, skies over Centennial Park held only kites with a backdrop of sunshine and summer clouds.
About 200 families attended and hundreds of free hotdogs, drinks and chips were enjoyed by event-goers of all ages. Some kids looked as though they had been flying kites since birth, while for others, it was perhaps an inauguration into a perfect summer activity.
The Kingman Daily Miner thanks those who attended the event and to kite day’s sponsors 66 Auto Sales, MattressLand & Furniture, Living Waters Hospice, Brenden Theatres, Uptown Drug, KW Arizona Living Realty-Diane Noyes, Safeway, and Kingman Fire Department.
The Miner is looking forward to another record year in 2020.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*