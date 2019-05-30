OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 30
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Record year for Kite Flying Extravaganza

About 200 families attended and hundreds of free hotdogs, drinks and chips were enjoyed by event-goers of all ages. (Photo by Travis Rains)

About 200 families attended and hundreds of free hotdogs, drinks and chips were enjoyed by event-goers of all ages. (Photo by Travis Rains)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 9:45 a.m.

KINGMAN – Some came with parents and grandparents, others with siblings and family friends. Regardless of how kids got to Centennial Park on Wednesday, there were plenty of high-flying kites at the 29th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza.

The Kingman Daily Miner’s annual event saw its best turnout ever on a mostly sunny day that was only briefly burdened by a rain drop here and there. For the most part, skies over Centennial Park held only kites with a backdrop of sunshine and summer clouds.

About 200 families attended and hundreds of free hotdogs, drinks and chips were enjoyed by event-goers of all ages. Some kids looked as though they had been flying kites since birth, while for others, it was perhaps an inauguration into a perfect summer activity.

The Kingman Daily Miner thanks those who attended the event and to kite day’s sponsors 66 Auto Sales, MattressLand & Furniture, Living Waters Hospice, Brenden Theatres, Uptown Drug, KW Arizona Living Realty-Diane Noyes, Safeway, and Kingman Fire Department.

The Miner is looking forward to another record year in 2020.

photo

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman photos: Kite Day
Perfect time to fly a kite
Come fly a kite with the Miner
Letter of thanks: Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468
The Daily Miner hosts its 27th Annual Kite Day (Video)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News