Record year for Kite Flying Extravaganza

KINGMAN – Some came with parents and grandparents, others with siblings and family friends. Regardless of how kids got to Centennial Park on Wednesday, there were plenty of high-flying kites at the 29th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza.

The Kingman Daily Miner’s annual event saw its best turnout ever on a mostly sunny day that was only briefly burdened by a rain drop here and there. For the most part, skies over Centennial Park held only kites with a backdrop of sunshine and summer clouds.

About 200 families attended and hundreds of free hotdogs, drinks and chips were enjoyed by event-goers of all ages. Some kids looked as though they had been flying kites since birth, while for others, it was perhaps an inauguration into a perfect summer activity.

The Kingman Daily Miner thanks those who attended the event and to kite day’s sponsors 66 Auto Sales, MattressLand & Furniture, Living Waters Hospice, Brenden Theatres, Uptown Drug, KW Arizona Living Realty-Diane Noyes, Safeway, and Kingman Fire Department.

The Miner is looking forward to another record year in 2020.