Supervisor Bishop: “It’s time to build a new animal shelter”
Proposal for $3 million shelter on Board of Supervisors agenda
KINGMAN – The animal shelter issue will come back again during the Monday, June 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 will propose to designate $3 million for a new, bigger shelter “the animals and the community deserve,” she told The Daily Miner.
“In 2017, we had done a study, which showed what kind of animal shelter we need,” she said, indicating that the problem is nothing new. “The current shelter is too old and was not adequate to the number of animals we get. We keep renovating it, but it doesn’t show the growth we need. And this year we finally have the funding,” she added, meaning the $6 million surplus Mohave County has to start the new fiscal year.
Bishop would like to designate $3 million from the county’s Capital Projects Fund. The idea is county staff would begin the design process of a new shelter on county-owned property, and come back to the board with the site selection, design process and construction schedule of a new facility.
“The animals and the community deserve a decent shelter, “Bishop said. “This is a low-income area where people seem to love dogs, but can’t take care of them. They keep having puppies and keep bringing them to the shelter, sometimes very sick.”
Bishop, herself an owner of three rescue puddles, Nicky, Martini and Missy, has the support of Chairwoman Hildy Angius from District 2.
“I don’t know about other supervisors, but I hope we can get one more vote,” Bishop said. “Dogs are near and dear to my heart, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to give them a new shelter.”
Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*