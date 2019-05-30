Supervisor Bishop: “It’s time to build a new animal shelter”

KINGMAN – The animal shelter issue will come back again during the Monday, June 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 will propose to designate $3 million for a new, bigger shelter “the animals and the community deserve,” she told The Daily Miner.

“In 2017, we had done a study, which showed what kind of animal shelter we need,” she said, indicating that the problem is nothing new. “The current shelter is too old and was not adequate to the number of animals we get. We keep renovating it, but it doesn’t show the growth we need. And this year we finally have the funding,” she added, meaning the $6 million surplus Mohave County has to start the new fiscal year.

Bishop would like to designate $3 million from the county’s Capital Projects Fund. The idea is county staff would begin the design process of a new shelter on county-owned property, and come back to the board with the site selection, design process and construction schedule of a new facility.

“The animals and the community deserve a decent shelter, “Bishop said. “This is a low-income area where people seem to love dogs, but can’t take care of them. They keep having puppies and keep bringing them to the shelter, sometimes very sick.”

Bishop, herself an owner of three rescue puddles, Nicky, Martini and Missy, has the support of Chairwoman Hildy Angius from District 2.

“I don’t know about other supervisors, but I hope we can get one more vote,” Bishop said. “Dogs are near and dear to my heart, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to give them a new shelter.”

Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.