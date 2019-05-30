OFFERS
Thu, May 30
Tobin steps down from ACC for new post; Ducey appoints replacement

Andy Tobin (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Andy Tobin (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 7:21 p.m.

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday tapped former Republican congressional contender Lea Marquez Peterson to the agency that decides how much utilities can charge their customers.

The announcement came just moments after Ducey announced that Andy Tobin, currently serving on the Arizona Corporation Commission, will leave that agency to become the head of the state Department of Administration. That is the agency that handles internal matters for the state, like payroll and managing office space.

Marquez Peterson, who formerly was president of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will fill out the balance of Tobin's term, which runs through 2020.

The announcement comes at a particularly critical time at the commission, which is looking at whether Arizona Public Service, the state's largest electric utility, is earning too much, particularly after the regulators gave the go ahead in 2017 for the company to collect another $95 million from customers.

Commissioners voted earlier this month not to reopen that rate case. In fact on Thursday, just hours after Tobin resigned, the commission voted to push ahead with a plan to have APS file a new rate case, using 2018 as the test year, to determine if the charges being imposed are too high and should be scaled back.

That followed disclosure a month ago that Pinnacle West Capital Corp., the parent company of APS, reported profits in the first three months of 2019 of $17.9 million, versus $3.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Pinnacle West gave Marquez Peterson $2,500 in the Republican primary last year. Marquez Peterson's congressional campaign also was the beneficiary of $5,000 from David Hutchens, chief executive of Tucson Electric Power, as well as $350 from TEP lobbyist Steve Eddy.

But she told Capitol Media Services those donations are different than the money that APS funneled into commission races in 2014 and 2016 to help elect regulators of their choice.

"That was an entirely different race, a different position, representing a district in southern Arizona," Marquez Peterson said. "So I consider that completely separate from a role at the Arizona Corporation Commission."

