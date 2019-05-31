Law Libertarians contend targets their candidates upheld
PHOENIX (AP) — A state law that the Libertarian Party contends was designed to keep its candidates off Arizona ballots has been upheld by a federal appeals court.
Friday's ruling from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments from the Libertarian Party that the law increasing the number of qualifying signatures party candidates need violates their constitutional rights.
The law 2015 law backed by Republicans had a major impact. Only one Libertarian seeking to run for the state Legislature or Congress made the ballot in 2016 compared to 18 in 2004.
Former Libertarian Party chairman Michael Kielsky has said Republicans created a law "laser-focused" on his party because they believed Libertarians were draining votes from GOP candidates.
The 9th Circuit ruling says the new state requirements don't unfairly impact Libertarian Party voters.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*