OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Levi Levi, bike race to be discussed at Board of Supervisors’ meeting

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 2:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the County Administration Building, 700 N. Beale St. to make decisions on Camp Levi Levi and the 2019 Route 66 Rattler Mountain Bike Race.

Both major political local parties are gearing up for the 2020 elections. Local Republicans will ask the board to approve new six precinct committeemen, while Democrats are submitting four candidates for president committee persons.

The Las Vegas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has requested an agreement formalizing the rescindment of Mohave County Resolution No. 174 and transferring ownership of all assets located at Camp Levi Levi inside the Mohave County Hualapai Mountain Park to the county. The county’s Risk and Emergency Management Department is requesting that the board accepts an agreement to rescind the resolution.

In a preparation for the 2019 Route 66 Rattler Mountain Bike Race, the organizers, the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, applied for the special use permit on Oct. 7. This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. until 1p.m. The course will begin on Beale Street, continue on Grandview Avenue toward Clack Canyon Road.

The county will consult the sheriff’s office, the Risk Management, the fire department and will likely authorize the Public Works Director to issue a special event permit for the county portions of the cycling event.

Camp Levi Levi

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rattler mountain bike race special permit approved by Supervisors
Rattler mountain bike race rescheduled following washout of trails
Rattler registration drops due to rescheduling, conflict with Tucson race
Route 66 Rattler race back for third time
No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News