Camp Levi Levi, bike race to be discussed at Board of Supervisors’ meeting

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the County Administration Building, 700 N. Beale St. to make decisions on Camp Levi Levi and the 2019 Route 66 Rattler Mountain Bike Race.

Both major political local parties are gearing up for the 2020 elections. Local Republicans will ask the board to approve new six precinct committeemen, while Democrats are submitting four candidates for president committee persons.



The Las Vegas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has requested an agreement formalizing the rescindment of Mohave County Resolution No. 174 and transferring ownership of all assets located at Camp Levi Levi inside the Mohave County Hualapai Mountain Park to the county. The county’s Risk and Emergency Management Department is requesting that the board accepts an agreement to rescind the resolution.

In a preparation for the 2019 Route 66 Rattler Mountain Bike Race, the organizers, the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, applied for the special use permit on Oct. 7. This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. until 1p.m. The course will begin on Beale Street, continue on Grandview Avenue toward Clack Canyon Road.

The county will consult the sheriff’s office, the Risk Management, the fire department and will likely authorize the Public Works Director to issue a special event permit for the county portions of the cycling event.