Kingman Clothing Project to hold free-clothing event
KINGMAN – About six years ago, Elisha Blickenstaff and her friend decided to do a clothing exchange for the two. It went great and soon more people joined and Blickenstaff ended up with so many free clothes that she started a collection. Now, she does clothing exchanges twice a year and everyone in Kingman is invited.
This Saturday, Nov. 2nd, the Kingman Clothing Project is holding its semi-annual free clothing event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Root Outlet, 213 Beale St.
If you have clothes to add to the piles, feel free to bring them. Just make sure they are clean and sorted by size. Even if you don't have clothes to add, come get anything you or your family needs. All sizes are available, as well as baby clothes, shoes, purses, etc.
“I want to invite the whole community,” Blickenstaff. “Come and take whatever you need. Bless your family!”
Blickenstaff is being assisted by her friends from Family Bible Church in Kingman, who help her to organize the event – unpacking and repacking is a lot of work. Blickenstaff just changed the name from Kingman Clothing Exchange to Kingman Clothing Project because she “realized that there is a bigger turnout when it is free.”
Typically, clothing exchanges attract about 40-50 people. Everything is free and everyone is welcome.
