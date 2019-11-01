Kino closed from Willow to Walleck Ranch
KINGMAN – The Kino Avenue waterline project will see Kino closed from Willow Road to Walleck Ranch Drive from now until Nov. 7.
Detours will be in place, and the public is urged to drive slowly through those detours and allow for extra driving time.
The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash began Aug. 12. According to the City, it is a continuation of a multi-phased, $1.38 million project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks, which will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently.
No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.
Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
