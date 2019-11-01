Subscriber Exclusive: 21 Free Holiday Recipes

Time to Celebrate!

Holidays are about family get-togethers focused on giving, traditions, decorations—and especially food! But you don’t have to spend long hours in the kitchen fussing over complicated recipes to festively fill your table.

This collection from the editors of Parade magazine makes it easy to cook popular favorites like stuffing and dinner rolls, as well as add new twists to turkey and mashed potatoes. We’ll also show you fun starters for all your parties—Turkey Cheese Ball, anyone?

And of course we’ve got showstopping desserts like Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Mocha Cake made from a mix. And because not every day is a holiday, we’ve included fast weeknight dinners to keep everyone fueled for all the merrymaking. Seasons eatings!

HOLIDAY FEASTS

Herb Rub, Orange-Pineapple Glaze and Maple-Mustard Glaze

Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower

Winter Squash with Walnuts

Orange-Almond Green Beans

Pumpkin Pie Dinner Rolls

PARTY STARTERS

Herbed Turkey Cheese Balls

Cheddar Bacon Dip

Pesto Crostini

Chickpea and Bacon Crackers

WEEKNIGHT WONDERS

Pork and Black Bean Stew

Cornbread-Topped Beef Chili

Sweet Potato and Chicken Hash

Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Casserole and Saucy Swaps

SWEET TREATS

Peppermint Crush Cookies

Gingerbread People

Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate Mocha Cake

Cranberry Pecan Bar