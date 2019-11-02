OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs | White Cliffs Middle School football completes perfect season

White Cliffs Middle School football coach Cory Cobanovich talks with the Wolves during their 27-0 win over Kingman Academy. WCMS finished the 2019 season with a perfect 9-0 record. (Courtesy photo)

White Cliffs Middle School football coach Cory Cobanovich talks with the Wolves during their 27-0 win over Kingman Academy. WCMS finished the 2019 season with a perfect 9-0 record. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The White Cliffs Middle School football team was in search of something not many squads get to accomplish in a season – perfection.

The Wolves entered the Mohave Bowl Championship with Kingman Academy Middle School looking to finish undefeated and that’s just what they did in a 27-0 victory at Lee Williams High School.

WCMS defeated every middle school in Mohave County along with Needles Middle School to finish with a perfect 9-0 record. Nick Kennedy, Cruz Yocum, Devin White and Julian Caraveo were team captains.

The Wolves were coached by Cory Cobanovich, while the assistant coaches were Daniel Carlson, Jeremy Feil, Jose Abrego, Mike Quinn, Ronnie Jewett and Jon Uribe.

KHS soccer hosts fundraiser

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team’s second annual indoor soccer fundraiser was a success as it helped raise $260 for new equipment.

“It was a good experience for the KHS students that played in the tournament,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts.

Kingman FC, which was coached by Danny Saucedo, won the six-team tournament, and Jahir Boo was named Player of the Tournament.

Soccer goals and nets were provided by Salim Medical.

The Bulldogs open the 2019-20 season at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 when they host Lake Havasu.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman White Cliffs Middle School girls sweep hoops crowns
WCMS hitters 3rd in tourney
Wolves post 3-0 record in middle school volleyball
Sports Photo: White Cliffs Champions
Photo: Be Wary of Wolves

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News