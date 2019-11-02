Briefs | White Cliffs Middle School football completes perfect season
KINGMAN – The White Cliffs Middle School football team was in search of something not many squads get to accomplish in a season – perfection.
The Wolves entered the Mohave Bowl Championship with Kingman Academy Middle School looking to finish undefeated and that’s just what they did in a 27-0 victory at Lee Williams High School.
WCMS defeated every middle school in Mohave County along with Needles Middle School to finish with a perfect 9-0 record. Nick Kennedy, Cruz Yocum, Devin White and Julian Caraveo were team captains.
The Wolves were coached by Cory Cobanovich, while the assistant coaches were Daniel Carlson, Jeremy Feil, Jose Abrego, Mike Quinn, Ronnie Jewett and Jon Uribe.
KHS soccer hosts fundraiser
KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team’s second annual indoor soccer fundraiser was a success as it helped raise $260 for new equipment.
“It was a good experience for the KHS students that played in the tournament,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts.
Kingman FC, which was coached by Danny Saucedo, won the six-team tournament, and Jahir Boo was named Player of the Tournament.
Soccer goals and nets were provided by Salim Medical.
The Bulldogs open the 2019-20 season at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 when they host Lake Havasu.
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
- Kingman residents show support for continued Amtrak service
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: