Briefs | White Cliffs Middle School football completes perfect season

KINGMAN – The White Cliffs Middle School football team was in search of something not many squads get to accomplish in a season – perfection.

The Wolves entered the Mohave Bowl Championship with Kingman Academy Middle School looking to finish undefeated and that’s just what they did in a 27-0 victory at Lee Williams High School.

WCMS defeated every middle school in Mohave County along with Needles Middle School to finish with a perfect 9-0 record. Nick Kennedy, Cruz Yocum, Devin White and Julian Caraveo were team captains.

The Wolves were coached by Cory Cobanovich, while the assistant coaches were Daniel Carlson, Jeremy Feil, Jose Abrego, Mike Quinn, Ronnie Jewett and Jon Uribe.



KHS soccer hosts fundraiser

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team’s second annual indoor soccer fundraiser was a success as it helped raise $260 for new equipment.

“It was a good experience for the KHS students that played in the tournament,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts.

Kingman FC, which was coached by Danny Saucedo, won the six-team tournament, and Jahir Boo was named Player of the Tournament.

Soccer goals and nets were provided by Salim Medical.



The Bulldogs open the 2019-20 season at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 when they host Lake Havasu.