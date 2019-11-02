Horoscopes | Nov. 3, 2019

BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Smart, 32; Gemma Ward, 32; Colin Kaepernick, 32.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to a meaningful relationship. Knowing where you stand and how you can bring out the best in each other will help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Meet with someone who can offer information about your family history. Learn all you can, and share information with people you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go over your upcoming agenda. Get a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. Make physical improvements a priority and good health a necessity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t take chances. Monitor whatever situation you face carefully, and make decisions based on intelligence and what’s fair.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvement is featured. Updating your look, planning something special with someone you love or making new friends will all bring positive results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for something that excites you. Getting out and involved in a life-altering experience will make you more aware of what you want and how to go about making your dream come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive attitude will help you ward off anyone adverse or demanding. Put more energy into something you enjoy doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A celebration will bring you closer to someone you love. A lifestyle change is within reach, and planning for the future will lead to excitement and preparation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to a pitch, but don’t take part in a scheme that has little substance. You’ll fare much better if you put your time and effort into something that you can do on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a level head when faced with controversy. Make the adjustments necessary for your survival. It’s a competitive world. Look out for No. 1.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stability will be necessary when faced with financial, medical or legal decisions. Do your research, and rely on your intelligence and courage to choose what’s best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial gain is heading in your direction. Don’t lose sight of what you need to do to take advantage of a situation that can alter your life.