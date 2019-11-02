OFFERS
Local Christian school to pack 10,000 meals to feed the hungry in Kingman and Haiti

Emmanuel Christian Academy Assistant Principal Aaron Holt gives a tour through the corridors of the only private Christian school in Kingman. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 6:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The children of Emmanuel Christian Academy of Kingman, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, have it good. There will be no classes held on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Instead, all 145 students and 20 teachers will devote the day to packing meals for the hungry wearing silly, sanitary hats. Four thousand meals will go to local families; another six thousand will be shipped to Haiti.

“Packing a meal, even if for one person, gives the kids the ability to take ownership,” explained Aaron Holt, assistant principal, discussing the Feed the Need school benefit drive.

“It can be a life-changing experience. When I was growing up in the Los Angeles area, I remember serving meals at a food bank. Before I became a teacher, I used to work as a social worker. I know that hearing ‘thank you’ can make all the difference.”

There’s more to the story. In fact, Emmanuel Christian Academy is trying to achieve two goals at once – practice what they teach and at the same time raise capital for the ever-growing school, which is now working to improve security on campus.

As a private institution that relies on tuitions (even though 80% of students receive scholarships through philanthropic organizations), the school needs to raise money.

“We contacted them last year,” Holt said about the Champion Group, a Tennessee consulting company which recommended this event as a way to combine Christian mission with raising capital. “Our cost is about $25,000. Anything over is for us.”

This non-denominational school is not part of the Southern Baptist Church from which it rents its two buildings to accommodate children ages 4-15.

All the classrooms doors now bear Haiti maps or motifs. The first grade is covering English colonies today and the eighth grade enjoys an afternoon of reading (“The Hiding Place” by Corrie ten Boom) while braiding friends’ hair – since most of the class is home with the flu, formalities are not required.

Small classes were, in fact, one of the reasons Karen Benson created Emmanuel Christian Academy 20 years ago. Her other goal was to apply Biblical values in a variety of ways, including classroom education, mission service and student leadership. Therefore, the school has a computer room where it teaches coding, but also a chapel. Teachers have accepted Jesus Christ.

