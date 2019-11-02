Racist taunts aimed at Native American high school athletes denounced

SCOTTSDALE – Racial taunts directed at a girls volleyball team from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community reflects the larger societal issue of Native American oppression, a spokesperson for the high school said.

“The whole Valley is traditional homelands of the Oʼotham and Piipaash people,” said Taté Walker, a Lakota storyteller who promotes cultural competency.

“I will say that ignorance happens all the time, but I think it’s 2019 and schools can do better at teaching their students how to be better human beings.”

A recent Canyon Athletic Association state tournament girls volleyball match was halted after racial gestures and slurs from Caurus Academy fans were directed at Native American players from Salt River.

There are conflicting reports about what occurred and to what degree, but Randall Baum, executive director of the Canyon Athletic Association, which oversees nontraditional educational institutions, acknowledged that “something did happen.”

Concern about racism directed at Native Americans have permeated the sports world.

Several weeks ago, Ryan Helsley, a St. Louis Cardinals reliever and a member of the Cherokee Nation, criticized the continued use of the “tomahawk chop,” a fan cheer popular with Atlanta Braves fans.

The Washington Redskins’ team nickname and logo is the subject of an ongoing debate.

When the team visited the Arizona Cardinals home stadium in 2014, hundreds of Native Americans protested outside, although others showed their support for Washington team owner Daniel Snyder.

Arizona is home to approximately 300,000 Native Americans, according to the Census Bureau.

In the past decade, at least 52 incidents of racial harassment directed at Native American athletes, coaches and fans have been recorded in the United States, reports High Country News after compiling data from news articles, federal reports and court documents.

That the recent issue involved high school students seemed troublesome to many.

“The Canyon Athletic Association and our member schools do not support racial discrimination in any form,” Baum said in a statement issued after the incident went viral on social media.

To date, no action has been taken against the Caurus Academy, a public charter school in Anthem, or against the school’s volleyball team or any school officials.

However, the incident has prompted CAA officials to ask why it occurred and to form a committee that includes representatives from both schools to examine what steps can be taken to prevent similar behavior in the future.

Walker said that the taunting is indicative of issues bigger than sport and more needs to be done to address the larger societal issue of oppression of Native American people.

“It’s easy to address, but it’s hard to acknowledge that you have an issue,” said Walker, who suggested that a good place to start is by providing students more education about the history of Native American culture.

Reportedly during the third set of the contest, Caurus fans began a mocking “war-whoop,” stereotypically associated with Native Americans. Some also reportedly yelled “savages” at Salt River’s players.