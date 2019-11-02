State Briefs | Judge dismisses defamation suit filed by ex-sheriff Arpaio

PHOENIX (AP) – A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix filed against three national media outlets.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said in his opinion Thursday that Joe Arpaio’s suit failed to prove malice.

Arpaio’s lawyer Larry Klayman told The Arizona Republic he’s certain Lamberth will allow the complaint to be amended so the case can move forward to discovery and a jury trial.

Attorneys for Arpaio filed the suit last December against CNN, the Huffington Post and Rolling Stone magazine seeking $300 million.

The suit claimed the three news organizations published inaccurate references to Arpaio’s criminal case that have hurt his chances at possibly running in 2020 for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late John McCain.

5 teens shot at house party

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix police say five teenagers were wounded in drive-by shooting at a party on Halloween in Phoenix.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded early Friday and that the other victims' wounds weren't life-threatening. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 19 and had been at a party in an abandoned home.

Police haven't released any additional details other than the car's description. Police say the shooter was in a dark car that drove away after the 1 a.m. shooting.

Phoenix police issue candy advisory

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix police are urging parents and others to closely examine Halloween candy.

An advisory sent out by the Phoenix Police Department says the notice comes in response to reports that other law enforcement agencies in the state have received, saying candy appears contaminated.

Police say to be vigilant in looking for damaged wrapping and unwrapped candy. They also say to look closely at homemade items they received.

They say if there’s any doubt about a treat, to throw it out and to report suspicious items to authorities.

Navajo police academy bolsters officer ranks

CHINLE (AP) – Navajo Nation officials say 19 cadets have completed a six-month police academy.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the Friday graduation ceremony was held at the Chinle Community Center in Arizona.

The graduating class bolsters the ranks of the Navajo Nation Police Department, which has struggled in the past with an officer shortage.

The academy trains recruits in communications, firearms, state and federal law and Diné Fundamental Law.

This most recent graduating class is the academy’s third in two years and the largest in that period. The graduates from Friday’s ceremony start their posts as officers immediately.

Ducey fills court vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) – A member of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors who also serves as a part-time judge in several jurisdictions has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office on Friday announced his appointment of D. Steve Williams to the Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy created by Judge Jon W. Thompson’s death.

Williams is an Apache County Superior Court judge pro tem and is presiding judge for the Eagar Municipal Court.

Under state law, only residents of Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties are eligible to fill the judgeship that Williams will hold on the Court of Appeals’ Phoenix-based division.

Yuma police test suspicious Halloween candy

YUMA (AP) – Yuma police say a 3-tyear-old child who collected candy at two Halloween events reportedly became lethargic and other symptoms and that a piece of suspicious candy will be tested.

Police Sgt. Lori Franklin said Friday that police began investigating after the child was examined at a hospital Thursday night.

Franklin said the child displayed dilated pupils and “abnormal behavior” and that unwrapped candy resembling a type known to contain THC was found in a container used by the child to collect candy.

THC is a compound found in marijuana.

Police advised parents to examine their children’s candy to look for any unwrapped or red gummy items that resemble a fish.

School van stolen twice

SAN TAN VALLEY (AP) – Pinal County authorities say they’ve arrested one of three people suspected of committing thefts at a San Tan Valley school.

County sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Nathan Ortiz allegedly stole the same van from San Tan Heights Elementary on two separate occasions in July.

They say Ortiz and his accomplices also are accused of burglarizing the school, taking multiple computers and other miscellaneous items.

Sheriff’s officials say the thefts started July 24.

Authorities were able to locate the school van in the Phoenix area and returned it to the school.

They say the next night, the van was stolen again and later returned.

Authorities identified Ortiz as a suspect and say he admitted to stealing the van both times.

Jail officer’s body transported to medical examiner’s office

PHOENIX (AP) – The body of a Maricopa County detention officer fatally injured in a jail attack has been transported to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Phoenix.

A motorcade led by motorcycles carried Officer Gene Lee’s body Saturday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the hospital where he was treated after being assaulted Tuesday at the Lower Buckeye Jail.

Sheriff’s officials said Lee died Wednesday night after suffering a head injury when he was knocked to the ground by an inmate, 59-year-old Daniel Davitt.

Before Lee died, Davitt was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a corrections officer. More serious charges are expected with the officer’s death.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Davitt who could comment on the allegations.

Boulder that disappeared from forest in Arizona is returned

PRESCOTT (AP) – A boulder that mysteriously disappeared two weeks ago from a national forest in Arizona is back, and forest officials aren’t asking any questions.

Prescott National Forest officials said a forest employee on patrol Friday noticed that the 1-ton boulder dubbed “Wizard Rock” had been returned to a site along State Route 89 south of Prescott.

The much-admired boulder is black with streaks of white quartz running through it.

District Ranger Sarah Clawson said forest officials were thrilled that the rock was returned and “grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public”

According to forest officials, it would have required heavy equipment to move the boulder.

Permits are required to gather and remove most forest products, including rocks, plants and trees.

Arizona Supreme Court to clarify criticized rule on photos

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Supreme Court says it plans to soon clarify a new rule barring people from taking photos outside state appellate courts in Arizona.

The rule issued on Oct. 16 by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel has been criticized for limiting the rights of news organizations.

The rule prohibits photography on the grounds of appellate court buildings in Phoenix and Tucson, including images taken from sidewalks and adjacent parking areas.

The court said late Friday on Twitter that there’s been confusion because the rule “has been interpreted by the public more broadly than intended.”

Supreme Court spokesman Aaron Nash said earlier the ban was intended to guard against disruptions and protect the security and privacy of people attending court proceedings.

The ban doesn’t apply to Superior Courts, which are trial courts.