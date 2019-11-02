OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

United Auto Workers send Ford contract to ratification vote

Union employees at Ford are considering a four-year contract that includes wage increases. (Photo by Marcin Mincer/Public Domain)

Union employees at Ford are considering a four-year contract that includes wage increases. (Photo by Marcin Mincer/Public Domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 5:54 p.m.

DETROIT (AP) – Union workers at Ford will start voting Monday on a proposed four-year contract that includes wage increases and more than $6 billion for investments at 19 plants.

The United Auto Workers said Friday that its National UAW-Ford council voted to send the deal to 55,000 workers for a ratification vote.

The Ford workers would get 4% lump-sum payments in the first and third years of the contract, and 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years, according to a summary posted by the union. Workers would see no reduction in health care benefits and won't pay more for their coverage. New hires will reach the top pay scale sooner.

They would get ratification bonuses of $9,000 – less than the $11,000 bonuses that workers at General Motors won last month, but they didn't endure a lengthy strike like their counterparts at GM.

The union said the Ford agreement includes the promise of investments that will create or save more than 8,500 jobs.

The Romeo engine plant in Michigan will close. The union said workers will be transferred to a nearby transmission shop or offered early-retirement buyouts. The UAW said it got a moratorium on other plant closures for the life of the contract.

Union officials will begin presenting the terms to members around the country this weekend. Voting is scheduled to start Monday and run until Nov. 15.

The deal was reached relatively quickly and without the conflict that led to a 40-day strike by UAW members against GM.

Art Wheaton, director of a labor institute at Cornell University, said the long walkout at GM helped Ford and the UAW settle faster.

"They use the pattern from GM, and the UAW Ford membership knows they got a reasonable deal," he said. "The $6 billion in investments is a good deal for both parties."

Many of the investments will focus on building trucks like the F-150. Some of the spending and products, according to the union:

– $1.1 billion for an assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan; new Ford Ranger and Bronco.

– $1 billion at the truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky; new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

– $900 million at an assembly plant in Avon Lake, Ohio; a medium truck and other work.

– $700 million for the Dearborn, Michigan, truck plant; new F-150 models.

– $400 million at the Kansas City assembly plant; new F-150.

If Ford workers ratify the contract, the union will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler, which announced Thursday that it plans to merge with France's PSA Group to create the world's fourth-largest auto company, worth $50 billion.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GM workers ratify contract, end contentious 40-day strike
GM walkout brings factories and warehouses to a standstill
GM-United Auto Workers contract talks take turn for worse
GM to slash up to 14,000 jobs in North America
Letter: Southern senators are union busters

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News