City announces more changes to office hours

City utility billing and the rest of the City Complex will have longer hours throughout the week, but will be closed Fridays starting Jan. 6. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman utility billing and the entirety of the City Complex building will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Jan. 6. The shift, which will see offices closed on Fridays, comes as part of an effort to streamline customer service, the City wrote in a news release.

“This has worked very well with the rest of the city offices and buildings that have switched over to this new schedule over the past several months, and has increased levels of service,” said City Manager Ron Foggin in the release. “Sometimes when we open at 8 in the morning, we have a line of folks waiting at the door to get in to pay their water bills, or start service, so hopefully this will alleviate those issues.”

Other offices and buildings running on the same schedule include the Kingman Police Department lobby; Kingman Fire Department administration; Engineering Department; Planning and Zoning Department; City Clerk’s Office and Human Resources.

Utility customers will still be able to pay their bills using the automated phone service outside of regular office hours. The City urges customers to set up an automatic bank draft or utilize its online payment system.

Customer service representatives will be unavailable on Fridays, meaning there will be no assistance to apply for starting utility service, or stopping utility service. Checks dropped off Thursdays at the City Complex or Airway Avenue drop boxes will not be processed until the next working business day.

Applications to start service can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments-a-h/finance/utility-billing/water-service-application.

The City reminds residents that it could take up to two business days for service to start when applying online.

Customers can watch videos to assist in creating their online payment systems for their accounts at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/finance/utility-billing/utility-payment-options.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

