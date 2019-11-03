OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Mom-to-be tires of cleaning solo in a house full of slobs

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 4:35 p.m.

DEAR ABBY: I am 7 1/2 months pregnant, living with my fiance, his cousin, his cousin’s girlfriend and her little brother, who she has custody of. (He will be 18 in a few months.) I do all the house cleaning and have for the last year and a half. I constantly pick up after them after work.

The cousin’s girlfriend (“Queen Slob”) is the worst of the bunch. She doesn’t clean up after herself at all. She leaves a trail – drops her purse on the table, doesn’t throw away her trash and leaves dirty dishes everywhere. I have tried not picking up after Queen Slob and everyone else, but they are either so dumb or inconsiderate that they don’t put two and two together and realize it’s not magic and someone is cleaning up after them.

How do I nicely express that I’m fed up with being the only one who keeps the house clean without coming off like a crazy pregnant lady? – MAID IN NEVADA

DEAR MAID: Once the baby arrives you won’t be able to keep up what you have been doing. If you haven’t expressed to your fiance what you have shared with me, it is long overdue.

DEAR ABBY: My 10-year-old son is behaviorally challenged and receives special education services at school. He is in the fourth grade.

Since the beginning of the school year he has been bullied by a girl in his class. She intentionally embarrasses him and makes fun of him in front of his classmates or when the teacher isn’t looking. His reaction to her bullying gets him in trouble. Unfortunately, they don’t see what she’s doing that causes it. My son gets put into isolation at school, but seldom does she have any consequences for the bullying because she’s discreet.

I have talked with his teacher, his counselor, special education coordinator, vice principal and the principal. Their only focus is my son’s behavior/reaction. They don’t address the issue of the girl bullying him. I tell him to ignore her, tell his teacher, tell the vice principal, but my advice has changed nothing. I don’t know what to do. – STOP THE BULLYING

DEAR STOP THE BULLYING: If I were you I’d keep a record of these instances. Then I would try to talk to the girl’s parents. If they were uncooperative, I’d address my concerns to the school board. If nothing changed, I’d contact an attorney.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Family urges bride to choose flaky cousin as maid of honor
Dear Abby | Pregnant bride-to-be imposes a nonalcoholic party policy
Dear Abby | Widower ready to live alone is pained to leave Aunt behind
Dear Abby | Mother-in-law’s Alzheimer’s keeps couple tied to home
Dear Abby | Tattoo with ex-wife’s name is an annoyance to girlfriend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News