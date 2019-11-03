OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fired state Senate staffer still fighting over terms of reinstatement

Talonya Adams (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Talonya Adams (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:27 p.m.

PHOENIX – A fired Senate staffer is complaining to a federal judge that her former bosses are not complying with his order that she be reinstated.

Judge Douglas Rayes had ordered that Talonya Adams be reinstated no later than Thursday "pursuant to terms negotiated by the parties.”

But Adams, in legal papers filed Friday, said that didn't happen.

Adams said that she and Michael Moberly, the Senate's legal counsel, have exchanged email messages negotiating terms. But she said there is an "impasse” in regard to key issues, including retroactive seniority, supervision and what is the senate's interpretation of its obligations under the court order.

Moberly, in his own legal filing later in the day, agreed with Adams that efforts to find common agreeable terms to her reinstatement have been unsuccessful.

He now wants Rayes to schedule a conference call or hearing for the judge to "provide direction” on the isues. Moberly also wants to provide the judge with copies of the emails.

"The Senate believes such a submission will facilitate the court's understanding of the issues upon which the parties have been unable to agree and the reasons therefore,” he said, including the elements of Rayes' Oct. 17 order on which the Senate says it is relying. And Moberly said the emails also will tell the judge the areas in which both sides agree.

Rayes' order was supposed to signal the end of a lawsuit filed by Adams two years ago after she said she was wrongfully fired.

A jury agreed with her, concluding she was the victim of racial and gender bias. They awarded her $1 million, though Rayes, citing legal caps on such verdicts, reduced that to $300,000 plus an additional approximately $50,000 in lost pay.

Rayes also ordered her reinstated, setting the Thursday deadline.

Senate President Karen Fann said she could not comment while the case is still active.

Adams was hired at the Senate in 2012 as a policy adviser for Democrats , essentially a staffer who helps lawmakers craft and understand legislation.

In her lawsuit, she said she learned in 2015 that male, non-African American counterparts "received substantially higher salaries and salary increases.”

She said while the job responsibilities were supposedly the same she had a "heavier workload and the more challenging committee assignments.” Adams also said she was the only policy adviser who did not get a raise while she was there.

What resulted in her dismissal was a trip to Seattle to be with her son who was hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

She was told she would have to use annual leave. Adams said she kept in contact with the Senate and even did some duties while in Seattle, only to be told she had been fired for insubordination and abandoning her job.

Jurors agreed with her claim that she was paid less, was discriminated against with respect to the amount of leave she was allowed to take, and was terminated for complaining about discrimination.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fired Arizona Senate staffer gets $350,000 and her job back
Is there a right to deliver someone else’s ballot?
Horne’s case against Polk can proceed, judge says
Appeal of ballot harvesting decision headed to federal appeals court
Judge rejects bid by Democrat to restore ballot harvesting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News