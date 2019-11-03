Horoscopes | Nov. 4, 2019

Birthdays: Sean Combs, 50; Matthew McConaughey, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Filter through information and keep what’s pertinent to current projects. Build a foundation that will house what you want to achieve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let the changes going on around you cause anxiety. Take another look, and you’ll discover a way to adapt and use what’s happening to your benefit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work hard, play hard. You will feel the rewards that satisfaction has to offer. Your diligence and passion will far exceed any opponent you come up against.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think, formulate and take action. Don’t underestimate what you are capable of doing. Be innovative and passionate, and follow through with stamina and confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let emotional matters escalate or stand between you and something you want to pursue. Take action, and make a change that will ease your mind and bring you joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t lose sight of the people and pastimes that bring you joy. Sign up for something that will get you out with like-minded people who offer thoughtful advice and are good influences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on projects that require physical activity. Do prep work for an upcoming event, or set aside a space to organize and separate what you want to keep and what to pass along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be offered valuable information that will help you move forward if you listen and learn. Sometimes it’s difficult to see what’s directly in front of you. Open your mind, and move forward with confidence and determination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest about your intentions, likes and dislikes. Question anything that doesn’t seem right. Be willing to do the work yourself to avoid disappointment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your differences aside. You’ll get more accomplished if you go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on getting things done. Keep your emotions in check and out of sight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Impulse purchases will not live up to your expectation. Concentrate more on what you can do for others, and spend less time on primping and pampering.