OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 4, 2019

Originally Published: November 3, 2019 4:37 p.m.

Birthdays: Sean Combs, 50; Matthew McConaughey, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Filter through information and keep what’s pertinent to current projects. Build a foundation that will house what you want to achieve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let the changes going on around you cause anxiety. Take another look, and you’ll discover a way to adapt and use what’s happening to your benefit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work hard, play hard. You will feel the rewards that satisfaction has to offer. Your diligence and passion will far exceed any opponent you come up against.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think, formulate and take action. Don’t underestimate what you are capable of doing. Be innovative and passionate, and follow through with stamina and confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let emotional matters escalate or stand between you and something you want to pursue. Take action, and make a change that will ease your mind and bring you joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t lose sight of the people and pastimes that bring you joy. Sign up for something that will get you out with like-minded people who offer thoughtful advice and are good influences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on projects that require physical activity. Do prep work for an upcoming event, or set aside a space to organize and separate what you want to keep and what to pass along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be offered valuable information that will help you move forward if you listen and learn. Sometimes it’s difficult to see what’s directly in front of you. Open your mind, and move forward with confidence and determination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest about your intentions, likes and dislikes. Question anything that doesn’t seem right. Be willing to do the work yourself to avoid disappointment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your differences aside. You’ll get more accomplished if you go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on getting things done. Keep your emotions in check and out of sight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Impulse purchases will not live up to your expectation. Concentrate more on what you can do for others, and spend less time on primping and pampering.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | Nov. 4, 2018
Horoscopes for Nov. 4, 2016
Horoscopes: April 17, 2017
Horoscope: June 01, 2017
Horoscopes | Feb. 25, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News